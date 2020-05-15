|
|
Ernest P. Viveiros, Sr, 75, of Fall River passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was the husband of fifty-four years to Donna (Garant) Viveiros. Born in Fall River, and the son of Michael and Frances Viveiros, Ernest was a Raytheon retiree, and loved fishing, computers and fixing things. Besides his wife he leaves a son, Ernest P. Viveiros Jr, a sister, Alice Castro, grandchildren: Melanie-Mae, Ryan and Katherine Lavoie, Krista and Nicholas Viveiros, a great-granddaughter, Skyla Leite and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Michael Viveiros, Rose Medeiros and Robert Banville. All services are private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . Arrangements entrusted to Hathaway Funeral Home for Furnals.. www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 15, 2020