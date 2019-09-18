|
Ernest Ronald Richard, age 87, of Fall River, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Claire B. (Gaudreau) Richard who passed April 2, 2003. Born in New Bedford, the son of the late Ernest and Alice (Dumas) Richard. Before retiring, Mr. Richard was employed with Dover Parkersburg Steel as an accountant. Ernest was a 1967 graduate of Bentley College earning a Bachelors Degree in accounting. Ernie enjoyed time with his family, fishing, football, a good clam boil and most of all, cribbage and other card games. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Ernest is survived by two sons, Paul-Andre Richard and Ronald Christopher Richard. He also leaves a sister, Alice Parker and four nieces and nephews; Joshua & Sharon Duarte, Daniel Brule, and Diane Cerone. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10 am in Saint Stanislaus Church, Fall River. Interment with military honors will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to the charitable organization of your choosing in Mr. Ernest Ronald Richards memory, would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home of Taunton For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 18, 2019