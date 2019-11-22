|
|
Ernesto M. "Ernie" Santos, Sr., 85, of Westport, passed away Thursday, Nov- ember 21, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Carol A. (Huard) Santos. Born in New Bedford, son of the late Max F. and Eugenia M. (Martin) Santos, he had lived in Westport for over 30 years. A veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, he served his country in the United States Air Force, retiring after 20 years. He was awarded the Air Force Good Conduct Medal with Oak Leaf Clusters, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Korean Service Medal, the Air Force Longevity Service Award with Oak Clusters and the Air Force Medal during his service. He and his wife were foster parents for many years. Mr. Santos was the owner/operator of the former Corner Kitchen of Fall River. He also worked for Pickwick Records in Somerset, Anderson Little in Fall River and he managed the kitchen at the Whaling City Municipal Golf Course. An avid sports fan, he loved the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. Including his wife, survivors include his children: Thomas R. Plourde of Westport, Gregory E. Santos of Evans, GA , Cheryl Ann Pelchat of Charles- town, RI, Cheryl Ann Santos Waters of Gorham, ME, Ernesto M. Santos, Jr. of Wales, England, Denise L. Santos Lufkin of Hampstead, NH and Andrew K. Santos of Kuwait; 15 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was brother of the late Jose, John, Max, Joaquim "Jack" and Renato Santos. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Monday, November 25, 2019 from the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be Monday from 9 - 11 A.M. prior to the funeral. Interment will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. For directions or to sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 22, 2019