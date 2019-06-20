|
|
Erwin J. Simons, 80, of Somerset, husband of the late Carol Ann (Freeman) Simons, passed away peacefully at Somerset Ridge Nursing Home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Somerset, a son of the late Antone and Catherine M. (Smith) Simons. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, he served our Country during peacetime, Vietnam. He loved his country music, especially Johnny Cash and Hank Williams. Erwin also enjoyed get-togethers with his friends from the village. Although he had no children of his own, he was a father to many. He leaves several loving nieces and nephews, including Roger and Scott Simons, who were also his caretakers; and Dominic Garcia, who he considered to be like a grandson. He was also the brother of the late Donald, Roger, and Gerald Simons and Carolyn Silvia. Committal and burial of cremains will take on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Nathan Slade Cemetery in Somerset, MA.
Published in The Herald News on June 20, 2019