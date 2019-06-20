Home

Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Nathan Slade Cemetery
Somerset, MA
Erwin J. Simons, 80, of Somerset, husband of the late Carol Ann (Freeman) Simons, passed away peacefully at Somerset Ridge Nursing Home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Somerset, a son of the late Antone and Catherine M. (Smith) Simons. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, he served our Country during peacetime, Vietnam. He loved his country music, especially Johnny Cash and Hank Williams. Erwin also enjoyed get-togethers with his friends from the village. Although he had no children of his own, he was a father to many. He leaves several loving nieces and nephews, including Roger and Scott Simons, who were also his caretakers; and Dominic Garcia, who he considered to be like a grandson. He was also the brother of the late Donald, Roger, and Gerald Simons and Carolyn Silvia. Committal and burial of cremains will take on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Nathan Slade Cemetery in Somerset, MA.
Published in The Herald News on June 20, 2019
