Esperanca Gouveia
Esperanca (Pacheco) Gouveia, age 88, of Fall River, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Fall River HealthCare. She was the wife of the late Jeremias Dos Santos Raposo and the late Aureliano Botelho De Sousa. Born in Rabo de Peixe, Azores, she was the daughter of the late Antonio P. Gouveia and Escolastica (Pacheco) Gouveia. She leaves 8 daughters and 1 son; Jeremia Raposo, Conceicao Raposo, Yvonne Flanagan (Sean), Luisa Nave (Victor), Fernanda DaSilva (Sam), Maria Jose Reveredo (Henry), Carlos Raposo (Gloria), Aureliana Sousa and Maria Fatima Biggs (Russell), as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Mario Jose, Carlinha, Raquel, Fernando, Tiffany, Joshua, Paul, Jennifer, Justin, Veronica, Vanessa, Crystal, Melissa, Tiarra and Alyssa; Christian, Savannah, Elyse, Elijah, Sarah, Ryan, Isaac, Nathan, Trinity and Ellie. She loved the outdoors, the ocean and socializing with anyone and everyone as well as spreading the word of God. She was energetic, loved playing her tambourine and singing praises to Jesus. She loved spending time with her family and bringing them together. Esperancas visitation will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter Street, Fall River. Relatives and friends invited. Due to current occupancy restrictions, please be mindful that guests may have to wait outside while others pay their respects. Her funeral service will be private for immediate family. Burial will be held in Nathan Slade Cemetery, Somerset. To leave a note of condolence please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
5086761933
