Miss Estelle Levrault (Marie-Donalda-Estelle-Ella), 95, of Fall River, passed away peacefully at Newton-Wellesley Hospital on Monday July 1, 2019. Estelle was born in Fall River, the daughter of the late Jules and Donalda (Marie-Donalda Gaucher) Levrault, and the youngest of fifteen children. She worked as a sewing machine operator in the garment industry for 44 years. Estelle spent her life in Fall River as a devoted caregiver for her parents and siblings. She attended St. Mary's School and was a parishioner at Notre Dame de Lourdes Church. Estelle leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her fourteen siblings: Jules Jr, Alida (Marie-Bertha-Alida), Arthur (Joseph-Arthur-Henri), Alfred (Joseph-Alfred), Lena Laferriere (Marie-Lena-Agnes Levrault), Leo (Leo-Albert), Yvonne Kirkman (Flora-Yvonne Levrault), Armand (Armand-Normand), Roland (Joseph-Gregoire-Roland), Edmond (Joseph-Edmond-Adrien), Felix (Felix-Joseph), Raymond (Raymond-Joseph-Julien), and twins Romeo (Romeo-Joseph) and Jules (Jules-Joseph). Visitation will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 3pm to 6pm at the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street in Fall River. The funeral will be Friday, July 12, 2019. The procession will begin at 9am from the funeral home to the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Assumption, Spring Street in Fall River, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Following the Mass will be the burial at Notre Dame Cemetery in Fall River. Family and friends are invited to attend. Published in The Herald News on July 7, 2019