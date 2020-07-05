1/1
Esther H. Robin
Esther H. (Tripp) Robin, age 105 of Somerset, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her home in Somerset surrounded by her loving children. She was the wife of the late Gerard H. Robin. Born in Fall River, the daughter of the late George F and Mary Jane (Costigan) Tripp, she was educated in local schools and spent most of her life in Fall River before moving to Somerset in 1978. Esther was employed in the textile industry as a Cloth Inspector for Lamport Manufacturing in Fall River for many years before retiring in 1974. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards and watching the Red Sox. She is survived by her two children, Gerard H. Robin Jr. of Somerset and Carol A. Cheetham of Swansea and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Robin was the mother in-law of the late Thomas H. Cheetham and sister of the late Caroline Sutcliffe, Mildred Allenburgh, Clinton Tripp, Gladys Sweet, Madeline Coggeshall, Ruth Whitehead and Rita Dupere. A special thank you to Prima Care Home Care, Southcoast VNA, Bristol Elders, Southeast Home Health Aides and Specialty Home Care for taking such great care of Esther and allowing her to stay in her home all of these years. Her visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Due to current occupancy restrictions, please be mindful that guests may have to wait outside while others pay their respects. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her honor may be made to St. Louis de France Church, 56 Buffington St., Swansea, MA 02777 or to Bristol Elder Services Inc., 1 Father Devalles Blvd #8, Fall River, MA 02723. Funeral Mass and burial private. For tributes or directions, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com

Published in The Herald News on Jul. 5, 2020.
