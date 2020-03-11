|
Eugene R. Oliver 90, passed away March 9, 2020, husband of Beverly (Rebello) Oliver, father of Deborah, Jeanne, Robyn, Melissa, Michael & Christopher, brother of Barbara Stafford and Donald Oliver Calling Hours are Thursday March 12, 2020 from 4-7pm followed by a Funeral Service at 7pm in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River. For complete obituary information please go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. or please call 508 673-0781.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 11, 2020