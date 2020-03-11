The Herald News Obituaries
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
Eugene R. Oliver Obituary
Eugene R. Oliver 90, passed away March 9, 2020, husband of Beverly (Rebello) Oliver, father of Deborah, Jeanne, Robyn, Melissa, Michael & Christopher, brother of Barbara Stafford and Donald Oliver Calling Hours are Thursday March 12, 2020 from 4-7pm followed by a Funeral Service at 7pm in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River. For complete obituary information please go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. or please call 508 673-0781.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 11, 2020
