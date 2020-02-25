Home

Eugenia Gormly Obituary
Eugenia "Jenny" Gormly, 99, of Portsmouth R.I., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Calling hours for Eugenia will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Connor's Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth, R.I., 02871. Services for Eugenia will also be held at Connor's Funeral Home immediately following calling hours at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at St. Columba Cemetery's Chapel, 465 Browns Lane, Middletown, R.I., 02842
Full obituary available at website: www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 26, 2020
