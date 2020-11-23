1/1
Eugenio Do Monte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugenio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugenio Do Monte, age 87, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on November 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband to Elvira (Pacheco) Monte. Born in St. Michael, Aores, he was the son of the late Antonio and Maria (Aguiar) Do Monte. Along with his wife he is survived by his children Mary Aguiar and her husband Steven of Dartmouth, Carlos Monte and his companion Elaine of Tiverton, John Monte of Fall River and Theresa Richardson of Franklin; 3 grandchildren Jonathan, Sara and Michael. He was predeceased by 14 siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate a mass of Christian burial at Holy Trinity Church at 10 A.M. on Tuesday, Nov. 24th. Private Interment. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Fall River. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Eugenios memory to The Greater Fall River Community Food Pantry, 235 Nashua St, Fall River, MA 02721. To send the family Expressions of Sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved