Eugenio Do Monte, age 87, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on November 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband to Elvira (Pacheco) Monte. Born in St. Michael, Aores, he was the son of the late Antonio and Maria (Aguiar) Do Monte. Along with his wife he is survived by his children Mary Aguiar and her husband Steven of Dartmouth, Carlos Monte and his companion Elaine of Tiverton, John Monte of Fall River and Theresa Richardson of Franklin; 3 grandchildren Jonathan, Sara and Michael. He was predeceased by 14 siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate a mass of Christian burial at Holy Trinity Church at 10 A.M. on Tuesday, Nov. 24th. Private Interment. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Fall River. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Eugenios memory to The Greater Fall River Community Food Pantry, 235 Nashua St, Fall River, MA 02721. To send the family Expressions of Sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com
.