Eulalia G. Varao, age 86, passed away on December 10, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Manuel B. Varao. Born in Ponta Delgada, Sao Miguel, Acores, she was the daughter of the late Francisco P. and Maria S. (Eleuterio) Gomes. Eulalia loved to watch old movies and the Portuguese Channel. Eulalia is survived by her daughters Luisa Rivest of Fall River and Adriana Santos (husband Antone) of Fall River; sister Olivia Schecter; 5 grandchildren, Melissa, Derek, Courtney, Zachary and Logan; 3 great-grandchildren Justin, Benjamin and Avery; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Antonio M. Varao and siblings Santo Christo Januario, Fernanda Cordeiro, Escolastica Viveiros, Joseph Gomes and Mary Lou Coelho. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Friday, December 13th here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Santo Christo Church at 10 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours on Thursday, December 12th from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 11, 2019