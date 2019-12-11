Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Santo Christo Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eulalia Varao
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eulalia G. Varao

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eulalia G. Varao Obituary
Eulalia G. Varao, age 86, passed away on December 10, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Manuel B. Varao. Born in Ponta Delgada, Sao Miguel, Acores, she was the daughter of the late Francisco P. and Maria S. (Eleuterio) Gomes. Eulalia loved to watch old movies and the Portuguese Channel. Eulalia is survived by her daughters Luisa Rivest of Fall River and Adriana Santos (husband Antone) of Fall River; sister Olivia Schecter; 5 grandchildren, Melissa, Derek, Courtney, Zachary and Logan; 3 great-grandchildren Justin, Benjamin and Avery; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Antonio M. Varao and siblings Santo Christo Januario, Fernanda Cordeiro, Escolastica Viveiros, Joseph Gomes and Mary Lou Coelho. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Friday, December 13th here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Santo Christo Church at 10 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours on Thursday, December 12th from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eulalia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -