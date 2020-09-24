Evan Afonso Couto, 25, of Assonet, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the beloved son of the late Jessica (Rosa) Mayhew, stepson of Dana M. Mayhew and son of Brian T. Couto (fiance Melinda Vieira). Evan attended Fall River Public Schools and graduated from the Meeting Street-The Schwartz School, Dartmouth. He also attended Community Connections, Fall River. Evan had a contagious smile and loved to be around people. He enjoyed going on walks, fishing, balls, and balloons. He especially enjoyed going to family parties. He was the half brother of Brianna, Jace, and Kai Couto; grandson of Lizete (Camara) Rosa and the late Afonso Rosa and Oliverio and Maria Natalie (Torres) Couto; Godson and nephew of Jennifer M. Rosa and Jeffrey Couto (wife Tania); nephew of Scottie Couto (fiance Christina Costa); cousin of John A. Miranda IV, Alexandria and Arianna Couto and the late Christian J. Couto. He also leaves numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. (Face coverings and social distancing required) Funeral service and burial private and limited to immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to We Love Children, 262 No. Marion St., Fall River, MA 02723 or The Schwartz School, 1 Posa Pl., Dartmouth, MA 02747 or Community Connections, 1082 Davol St., Fall River, MA 02720. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
.