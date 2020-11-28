Evan J. Conlon, age 33, of Fall River, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Born in Fall River, he was the son of Christine (Riley) Conlon and the late Mark J. Conlon. Evan graduated from Bishop Connolly High School and UMASS Dartmouth, where in 2015 he obtained his Bachelors Degree in Business. He went on to work as a Senior Accountant for Southcoast Hospital Group for 10 years. An avid golfer, he also enjoyed playing baseball, pool and spending time with his family, friends and beloved dog Bailey. Besides his mother, Evan is survived by his sister, Ryley C. Conlon and her husband Edward Noble of Brookline as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and close lifelong friends. Evan had a quick wit, gentle nature and cared for his family and friends beyond measure. He was taken too soon and will be forever missed by all who knew him. His funeral arrangements will be held at a later date and are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, Fall River. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Evans honor may be made to his family by using the following link: https://gf.me/u/y977zk
. For online tributes, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com