Evangeline S. (Rua) Costa, age 98 of Fall River, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Born in Fall River, Evangeline was the beloved wife of the late Ernest J. Costa and the daughter of the late Amorin and Caroline (Soares) Rua. Prior to retiring, Evangeline worked as a Sewing Machine Operator for Center Garment. She was a parishioner of St. Michaels Church, and loved all kinds of animals, loved to cook, to sew, and to clean. She is survived by her sons: Ernest Costa Jr. of Fall River and Robert Costa (wife Irene) of Florida; two granddaughters: Pamela Walfield and Laurie Bratt; four great grandchildren; nieces & nephews. Evangeline was predeceased by her brothers & sisters. Her funeral will take place from the Rogers Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Monday, Dec. 7th Private for the family here at 9:00 A.M. followed by a funeral mass open to all to attend in St. Michaels Church at 10:00 A.M. Calling hours on Sunday, Dec. 6th from 2-4 P.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. To send the family expressions of sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com
. We ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects.