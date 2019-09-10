Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Botelho
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn C. Botelho

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn C. Botelho Obituary
Evelyn C. Botelho, age 95, of Fall River passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Joao and Maria (Mello) Da Costa, and wife of the late Joseph P. Botelho. Evelyn enjoyed baking, cooking and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her son: Joseph Botelho, siblings: Dennis Da Costa, Lorraine Oliveira, and Maria Natalie Souza and several nieces and nephews. She was also the mother of the late John F. Botelho. The family of Evelyn Botelho would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Sarah Brayton Nursing Center for their exceptional care over the past 15 years. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Thursday, September 12th here at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michaels Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours on Wednesday, September 11th from 4-7 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.