Evelyn C. Botelho, age 95, of Fall River passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Joao and Maria (Mello) Da Costa, and wife of the late Joseph P. Botelho. Evelyn enjoyed baking, cooking and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her son: Joseph Botelho, siblings: Dennis Da Costa, Lorraine Oliveira, and Maria Natalie Souza and several nieces and nephews. She was also the mother of the late John F. Botelho. The family of Evelyn Botelho would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Sarah Brayton Nursing Center for their exceptional care over the past 15 years. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Thursday, September 12th here at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michaels Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours on Wednesday, September 11th from 4-7 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 10, 2019