Evelyn (Raposa) Cabeceiras, 94, of Somerset and formerly of Fall River & Swansea, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Phillip & Agnes Raposa and the beloved wife of the late Joseph Cabeceiras. Prior to retiring, Evelyn worked for the former Essex Mfg. Company as a machine operator. She was a communicant of St. Josephs Church and loved to go on trips and play bingo. Survivors include her two daughters: Deborah Manchester and Nancy LaPointe (husband Thomas) all of Fall River; four grandchildren: Shaun Manchester, Stacey Goncalo, Ryan Manchester, Tyler Cabeceiras; four great grandchildren: Courtney, Chantol, Trevor, & Lila; brother in law: William Cabeceiras (wife Margaret); sister in laws: Dorothy Moreau and Mary McNulty; several nieces & nephews. Evelyn was predeceased by several brothers & sisters. Evelyns funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Saturday, Nov. 9th here at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josephs Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours on Friday, Nov. 8th from 5-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 7, 2019