Evelyn M. (Gifford) Norman, 91, of Westport, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Westell G. Norman. Mrs. Norman was born in Westport, daughter of the late Walter L. and Dellaphine E. (Kirby) Gifford and had been a lifelong resident of the town. She was an avid Red Sox fan and loved being with her family. Survivors along with her husband include her son: Westell G. Norman, Jr. and his wife Cynthia of Calabash, NC; 4 daughters: Cynthia Cabral and her companion John White of Westport, Nancy Braga and her husband Robert of Westport, Linda Hain and her husband Bruce of Dover, MA and Debbie Shields and her husband Mark of Dartmouth; 5 grandchildren: Lori Ferry, Kerri Melancon, Mariah Shields, Kaylee Hain and Ella Hain; 2 great grandchildren: Jordan Melancon and Evan Ferry; and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Southcoast Visiting Nurse Association for the compassionate care they gave to Mrs. Norman. Private arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Westport Fire Department Ambulance Fund, 54 Hix Bridge Rd., Westport, MA 02790 . To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 12, 2019