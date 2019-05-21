Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Souza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn R. Souza

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn R. Souza Obituary
Evelyn R. Souza, age 96, of Somerset, passed away peacefully at home on May 17, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Antone C. Souza. Born in Somerset, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Wilhermina (Estrella) Rogers. Evelyn is survived by her sons Richard A. Souza of Somerset, who was also her caretaker and Paul Souza and his wife Marilyn of Mansfield; as well as 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers David, John, Thomas and Richard Rogers. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Friday, May 24th here at 10 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. Patricks Church, Somerset at 11 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. Calling hours on Thursday, May 23rd from 4-7P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now