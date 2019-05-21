|
|
Evelyn R. Souza, age 96, of Somerset, passed away peacefully at home on May 17, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Antone C. Souza. Born in Somerset, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Wilhermina (Estrella) Rogers. Evelyn is survived by her sons Richard A. Souza of Somerset, who was also her caretaker and Paul Souza and his wife Marilyn of Mansfield; as well as 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers David, John, Thomas and Richard Rogers. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Friday, May 24th here at 10 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. Patricks Church, Somerset at 11 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. Calling hours on Thursday, May 23rd from 4-7P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 21, 2019