Oliveira - South Main Street
2064 South Main Street
Fall River, MA 02724
508-672-4768
Everett Cabral
Everett Cabral Obituary
Everett Boh Cabral, 86, of Tiverton passed away June 10, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. He was the loving husband of the late Joan (Correira) Cabral. Born in Tiverton, he was a son of the late Manuel and Lena (Paragon) Cabral and had lived most of his live in this town. Mr. Cabral will be best known for playing Bass guitar in various Country Music bands throughout his life. He was a veteran of the United States Army and had worked for 25 years at the former Tioga Sportswear and then for 10 years at the former Globe Manufacturing until his retirement at age 63. Survivors include his son: Todd Cabral of Fall River; his sisters: Madeline Cabral and Joan Lord, both of Fall River; several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Richard Cabral. Visitation will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 8 | 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 10 AM at Oliveira Funeral Home, 2064 South Main St. Fall River, MA 02724. Interment will be in Pocasset Hill Cemetery, Tiverton. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 12, 2019
