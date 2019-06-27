Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
8:00 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Bedford St., MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Gomes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett Gomes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Everett Gomes Obituary
Everett Gomes, age 90 of Swansea and formerly of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23rd in the comforts of his home with his beloved family by his side. He was the husband of the late Ilene (Rodrigues) Gomes and the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Viveiros) Gomes. Everett was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran of WW II. Prior to retiring, he worked as an Assistant Manager in Truck Part Sales for Break Electric Sales Co. Previously, he worked 23 years in the Shipping Dept. for Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. Everett was an avid golfer, enjoyed solving word search puzzles, loved the Art of Distillery, food and traveling with the Royal Travelers Club. Everett loved spending quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his Daughter: Judith Williams, her wife Carmen of Swansea; his Sister: Vivian Lindberg of GA; 6 Grandchildren; 7 Great Grandchildren; and Nieces & Nephews. Everett was the Father of the late Claudia De Cambra and the Brother of the late Antone, Joseph, John, William, and Frank Gomes, Theresa Skipper, and Ann Bezanson His funeral will take place from the MANUEL ROGERS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Saturday, June 29th here at 8:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Bedford St. at 9:00 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours on Friday, June 28th from 5-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now