Everett Gomes, age 90 of Swansea and formerly of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23rd in the comforts of his home with his beloved family by his side. He was the husband of the late Ilene (Rodrigues) Gomes and the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Viveiros) Gomes. Everett was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran of WW II. Prior to retiring, he worked as an Assistant Manager in Truck Part Sales for Break Electric Sales Co. Previously, he worked 23 years in the Shipping Dept. for Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. Everett was an avid golfer, enjoyed solving word search puzzles, loved the Art of Distillery, food and traveling with the Royal Travelers Club. Everett loved spending quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his Daughter: Judith Williams, her wife Carmen of Swansea; his Sister: Vivian Lindberg of GA; 6 Grandchildren; 7 Great Grandchildren; and Nieces & Nephews. Everett was the Father of the late Claudia De Cambra and the Brother of the late Antone, Joseph, John, William, and Frank Gomes, Theresa Skipper, and Ann Bezanson His funeral will take place from the MANUEL ROGERS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Saturday, June 29th here at 8:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Bedford St. at 9:00 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours on Friday, June 28th from 5-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 27, 2019