Farris J. Luke Nasiff, age 86, of Fall River, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 in his home in Fall River, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Madeline R. (Carvalho) Nasiff, to whom he had been married for 58 years. Born in Fall River, the son of the late Farris and Eleanor (Nagem) Nasiff, he was a lifelong resident of the city and a 1952 graduate of BMC Durfee High School. Mr. Nasiff was the owner of the former Fall River Credit Bureau, where he worked for over 20 years. Prior to that he had worked with his brother at Nasiff Fruit Company in Fall River. A communicant of St. Anthony of the Desert Church, he was a member and Past President of the Lebanon American Society. He was also a member and Past President of the Lions Club and a former member of the Corky Row Club. Active in his childrens sports, Luke coached CYO Basketball for St. Anthony of the Desert and was the Past President of the American Little League. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by five children, Maryellen Hrenko and her husband Bruce of Fall River, Paul F. Nasiff and his wife Amy of Tiverton, C. Scott Nasiff and his wife Katy of Gilbert, AZ, Mark Nasiff and his wife Jeanne of Wilmington, MA and Christopher Nasiff and his fiance Kelli Harrington of Fall River; twelve grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 9AM from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River followed by his Funeral Mass at 10AM in St. Anthony of the Desert Church, 300 N. Eastern Ave., Fall River. Burial will take place in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4 to 8PM. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607. To send a tribute or for directions, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 22, 2020