Services
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Fatima A. Lima Obituary
Fatima A. (Camara) Lima, 58, of Fall River, the wife of Antonio Lima passed away on February 23, 2020 in Charlton Memorial Hospital Born in Ribeira Grande, St. Michael, Azores, she was a daughter of the late Manuel da Camara and Maria Pacheco. She had been employed by Terra Nostra Restaurant for many years as a waitress and was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church for many years. Fatima was very well known, and loved to dance. In addition to her husband of husband of 25 years, she is survived by: her two daughters, Sulwa and Mona Lima both of Fall River; 5 siblings, Luis Camara, Maria Medeiros, Dora Bonanca, Lucia Rego all of Fall River and Daniel Camara of Westport, a sister in law Donatilde Camara of Fall River; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Her Funeral will be held on Friday at 10AM from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., Fall River, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in Holy Trinity Church at 11 AM. Burial will take place in Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 5-8. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 26, 2020
