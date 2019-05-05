Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
Funeral
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St.Theresa Church
Stafford Rd
Tiverton, MA
Felix A. Lafond


Felix A. Lafond


1926 - 2019
Felix A. Lafond Obituary
Felix Arthur Lafond, 92, of Tiverton, husband of Joan (Talbot) Lafond, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Joseph and Alberta (Lavallee) Lafond. He attended the former Prevost High School, leaving school in 1942 to join the Navy, where he served in WWII. A meat cutter, he was employed by A & P Market and Auclairs Market. An avid bowler, he bowled in most of the nearby bowling alleys. A lifetime member of Fr. Joseph Boehr Knights of Columbus, Council 4753, he served as Treasurer of both the Council and Home Corporation. He was Co-chairman of the Monday night Bingo. He enjoyed attending Over The Hill lunches and playing cards with friends. Besides his wife of 68 years, he leaves three children, Colette Lafond and her spouse Jenifer Berg of Tiverton, Gerald Lafond and his wife Pamela of Uxbridge, MA and Andrew Lafond of Tiverton;Four granddaughters, Renee Gagnon and her husband David, Denise Walters and her husband Derek, Kristen Lafond and Danielle Lafond and her husband Justin; Three great-grandsons, Asher, Benjamin and Judah Gagnon, many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was the brother of the late Norman and Marcel Lafond. His funeral will be held Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. from Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S.Main St.Fall River, with a Funeral Mass in St.Theresa Church, Stafford Rd. Tiverton at 11:00 A.M. Burial, Pocasset Hill Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 5, 2019
