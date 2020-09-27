1/
Fernando H. Campos
Fernando H. Campos, 50 of Fall River, MA, passed away on May 17, 2020 unexpectedly from congestive heart failure. A computer guru and jack of all trades there was nothing he couldn't fix or solve. Being a Dad was his greatest accomplishment and it brought him lots of joy! Both father and son were thick as thieves! He loved to travel with his family and enjoyed cruising immensely and he wanted to travel the world by cruise ship! Fernando graduated from New England Institute of Technology with a Bachelor's degree in Information Technology. He moved to North Carolina to pursue a career in the computer industry and ultimately achieved his goal to become an IT Networking Engineer with Cisco Systems his true passion! Survived by his wife Paula and son Tyler of Garner, North Carolina, parents Henrique & Nomesia Campos, brother Dennis Campos & wife Ana, sister Cyndi Fox and husband Brian, sister Maria Campos and nephews Corey, Jacob and Nathan. A loving husband, father, son and brother. We will love you forever and miss you dearly! A memorial service will be held at Espirito Santo Church, 311 Alden St. Fall River 02723 October 4th @ 6pm. All are welcome to come and share in his memory." We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and celebrate the life of a wonderful human being who is greatly missed.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Espirito Santo Church
