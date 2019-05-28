Florence Ann (Bardol) Costa, daughter of the late Francis and Alice (Feeley) Bardol passed away Thursday surrounded by her loving family at the age of 79. She was born in Milford, Mass, and was one in a set the first of triplets ever born in that area. She grew up in Franklin, Mass. where she lived until she was married on May 25, 1961. Then her and her husband moved to Fall River where they raised their family. She worked various secretarial jobs over the years, and worked at Whaling City as a bus monitor until she retired in 2016. She had many hobbies she enjoyed, but nothing gave her greater pleasure than being surrounded by family and friends. She leaves behind a husband of 58 years John R. Costa, 2 daughters Robin Costa, Laurie (Costa) Burns- Valliere, husband Robert, a son John J. Costa, wife Nichole, grandchildren, Nicole Costa, Shannon Burns, Amber Burns, Justine (Costa) Bailey, husband Dale, Katelyn Burns, and great grandchildren Ariya Bailey, Carter John Fernandez, Landyn John Pinksaw, and another future great grandson coming in July. As well as her grand puppy Harry Potter, a brother William Bardol, wife Joyce, 2 sisters Jane D'Amelio, husband Anthony, Alice Tuttle, husband Jack, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Francis Bardol and Faye Novello her triplets. Her funeral will be on Wed- nesday at 8:30am in the Silva Faria Somerset Funeral Home 84 county st. Somerset, with a Mass in Holy Trinity Church at 10 AM. Burial Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 5-8. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 1661 Worcester Rd., Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701 www.silvafaria.com Published in The Herald News on May 28, 2019