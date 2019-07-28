|
Florence (Costa) Almeida, 90, of Swansea, formerly of Somerset, passed away, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the widow of Alfred D. Almeida. Mrs. Almeida was born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Simeon and Vera (Silvia) Costa, and had lived in Somerset for 40 years prior to moving to Swansea in 2007. She was a sewing machine operator for the former Anderson Little for 44 years before her retirement. Mrs. Almeida enjoyed baking, bingo, and spending time with her family. Survivors include 2 sons: Bruce Almeida and his wife Jo-Anne of Ft. Pearce, FL and Michael Almeida and his wife Kimberly of Swansea, a brother Gil Costa of Somerset, 4 grandchildren: Deanna, Daniel, Maia, and Laura, 2 great grandchildren: Sam and Sydney. She was the sister of the late Simeon, Ernest, John, and Frank Costa, Adeline Vieira, Geraldine Mello, Mary Cadime, and Rose Moniz. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Tuesday at 8:30 A.M. at the OLIVEIRA FUNERAL HOME 215 Columbia Street, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. at St. John of God Parish, Somerset. Entombment will be in Newport Memorial Park in Middletown, RI. Calling hours will be held Monday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Kindly omit flowers donations may be sent to the as per Florences wishes. oliveirafuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 28, 2019