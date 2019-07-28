Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
(508) 672-4768
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Almeida
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Almeida

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Almeida Obituary
Florence (Costa) Almeida, 90, of Swansea, formerly of Somerset, passed away, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the widow of Alfred D. Almeida. Mrs. Almeida was born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Simeon and Vera (Silvia) Costa, and had lived in Somerset for 40 years prior to moving to Swansea in 2007. She was a sewing machine operator for the former Anderson Little for 44 years before her retirement. Mrs. Almeida enjoyed baking, bingo, and spending time with her family. Survivors include 2 sons: Bruce Almeida and his wife Jo-Anne of Ft. Pearce, FL and Michael Almeida and his wife Kimberly of Swansea, a brother Gil Costa of Somerset, 4 grandchildren: Deanna, Daniel, Maia, and Laura, 2 great grandchildren: Sam and Sydney. She was the sister of the late Simeon, Ernest, John, and Frank Costa, Adeline Vieira, Geraldine Mello, Mary Cadime, and Rose Moniz. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Tuesday at 8:30 A.M. at the OLIVEIRA FUNERAL HOME 215 Columbia Street, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. at St. John of God Parish, Somerset. Entombment will be in Newport Memorial Park in Middletown, RI. Calling hours will be held Monday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Kindly omit flowers donations may be sent to the as per Florences wishes. oliveirafuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now