Florence Brodeur
Florence (Rioux) Brodeur, 89, of Tiverton,passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was the wife of the late Adelard J. Joe Brodeur. A graduate of Jesus Mary Academy, she was employed by Edgars Dept. Store. She cherished spending time with her family and enjoyed dancing, arts and crafts. A volunteer at Taunton State Hospital, she was a member of Our Lady of Grace Womans Guild and VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She traveled the world and wintered in Spain with her husband. Survivors include three children, Carl J. Brodeur (wife Norma-Jean), Dennis M. Brodeur (wife Pamela) and Carmel A. Reed (husband James); Five grandchildren, Jeremy, Aaron, Zachary and Timothy Brodeur and Melissa Gagne; Seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Wilbrod and Yvonne (Pineault) Rioux and the sister of the late Carmen Ponte, Fernand, Wilbrod, Raymond and Gerard Rioux. Due to covid restrictions, services at Auclair Funeral Home, Fall River, are private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to:Ronald McDonald House, 45 Gay St. Providence, RI 02905 or VFW, 134 Shove St. Tiverton, RI 02878. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
