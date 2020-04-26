|
Florence D. (Charron) Tooley, 87, of Fall River, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A delivery driver for Meals on Wheels, she also worked for People Inc. and a garment worker. She was a member of the ILGWU. She leaves four children, Jerrold Tooley II (wife Claire), Judith Cooper, Jeffrey Tooley and Donna Charron; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three siblings, Irene Volton, Anita Murphy and Donald Charron and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Janet Marier. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 26, 2020