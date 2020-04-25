|
|
Francelina (Correia) Antone, 98, of Fall River passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Southpointe Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was the widow of the late John Antone. Mrs. Antone was born in Fall River a daughter of the late Augustine T. and Diana (Martin-Carvalho) Correia and had lived most of her life in Fall River. Francelina was employed as a machine operator in the garment industry, and then as a Laboratory Assistant at Charlton Memorial Hospital for 15 years, before retiring in 1984. Survivors include a son Bruce J. Antone, Sr. and wife Cathy of Swansea, a daughter Cynthia L. Walters of Fall River, a sister Inurina C. Ozug of Fall River, 5 grandchildren: Daniel, Brian, Brooke, Bruce Jr, and Chelsea, along with 3 great grandchildren: Abigail, Daniel, Marija, and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late John (Jackie) Antone, and the sister of the late Augustine T. Correia, Jr. and John (Jackie) Correia. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 5 - 8 PM at the Oliveira Funeral Homes located at 2064 South Main St. (Chapel, 2064) in Fall River, MA. Funeral services will be private. We ask that those attending the visitation please observe the 10 person at a time limit imposed by the state. The family would like to show their appreciation to the staff that took care of Mrs. Antone at the nursing home these past 5 years. In lieu of flowers, they kindly ask that any monetary donations be sent directly to the family so they can properly thank the staff at Southpointe Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be announced at a later date where everyone will be then welcomed. www. OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 25, 2020