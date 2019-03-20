|
|
Frances C. "Connie" Yelle 88 of Somerset, passed away on March 18th, 2019. Born in Little Compton, RI, she was the daughter of the late Barbara (Rocha) and John Souza Sr. She is survived by a son Normand Yelle and a daughter Denise "Dee" Crawford (Cam). She also leaves her grandchildren Eric (Lisa) and Shawn (Monique) Yelle & Zacharie, Carlie Rose and Jacob Crawford (Dani) along with Bobbi Ann Vanderhoof (Justin). In addition she is survived by great grandchildren Gavin Mello, Logan Vanderhoof and Jacoby Yelle. Siblings are Barbara "Dottie" Medeiros, Margaret "Peggy" Bishop and brothers Philip, Richard, Robert and Joseph Souza. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Mary "Beatrice" Rachel, John Souza and grandmother of the late Hunter Boyd. Per her wishes Private arrangements were with A F Almeida & Son Funeral Home 1309 Globe St., Fall River, and as she would say "just go on with your life". www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book. The family sends many thanks to the Somerset Ridge staff.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 20, 2019