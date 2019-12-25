|
Frances M. (Hebda) Correia, 87, of Duluth St., widow of James Correia, went home to the Lord after fighting a courageous battle with lung cancer on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born right across the street from her current residence, Frances was brought into this world by her loving and caring parents Michael and Mary (Janik) Hebda. She was raised in a small home with her 4 brothers and 4 sisters, until she met the love of her life. Frances and Jimmy were married for 58 years. During that time, they had 3 beautiful children. Frances managed James C. Santos Trucking with her husband for 28 years. The couple then opened Santos Fabrics located on Jefferson St., in Fall River, where they made countless lifelong friends. Besides managing and working at the trucking and fabric company, Frances enjoyed spending most of her days sewing, crocheting, and reading love stories. On the weekends, Frances and her late husband would visit the local casino or travel down to Atlantic City to gamble with their friends. Most nights, she enjoyed staying in and watching her favorite evening television programs, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She loved to watch Hallmark Channel movies with all three of her daughters. She leaves behind three children, Pamela Rivers of Fall River, Cheryl Pacheco (husband Bob) of Fall River, and Doreen Silvia of Somerset; grandchildren John Rivers Jr., Kristen (husband Bobby) DiRosa, Scott (wife Kristen), Angel, and Jennifer Pacheco, Wayne (Jr.) (wife Amanda) and Ashley Silvia; great grandchildren Ian and Aiva DiRosa, and Lacey and Vince Pacheco; and many nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by all her siblings. Funeral Friday at 8:45 am from Silva-Faria Somerset Funeral Home, 84 County St, Somerset, with Mass in St Theresa Church at 10. Interment Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours Thursday 5-8pm. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 25, 2019