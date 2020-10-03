1/
Frances S. (Rogala) Griffin, age 70, of Somerset, passed away at her residence on September 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Kevin L. Griffin to whom she has been married for the past 44 years. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Roman W. and Stacia (Czechowski) Rogala, she has been a lifelong area resident. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Andrea Griffin (Joey) Tennant of Ohio, Stacy Griffin (Akile Walsh) of Fall River; siblings, Julie Rogala, Connie Munich (Ollie) and Paul Rogala; grandchildren, Brandon, Javen, Adreianna, Elyza and Zaniyah. She was the mother of the late Kerry A. Griffin and sister of the late Raymond Rogala. Her Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. Relatives and friends invited. For full obit go to www.waring-sullivan.com.

Published in The Herald News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
Funeral services provided by
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
5086761933
