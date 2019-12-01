|
Francis B. Sokoll, age 94, of Dartmouth, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Vivian (Ross) Sokoll and the late Selma (Berger) Sokoll. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Nathan B. and Lena (Horvitz) Sokoll. A Veteran of the United States Army Air Force, he served during World War II as Staff Sergeant. He received his degree in Business Administration in 1948 from Bryant College. Mr. Sokoll was a partner at Sokoll and Lowenthal Insurance Agency in Fall River for over fifty years before his retirement in 2007. He was an active member of Temple Beth El where he served as Vice President. He also served as Secretary at the Fall River Jewish Home and was a 32nd degree Mason. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Rochelle Sokoll of Dartmouth and Allison Sokoll of Columbia, MD; eight grandchildren, Nathan, Arielle, Kyla, Nediva, Jadon, Natalia, Maya and Jacqueline and two great-grandchildren, Susan and Daniel. He was the brother of the late Zelig and Milton Sokoll. His Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Temple Beth El, 385 High St., Fall River, MA 02720. Contributions in his honor may be made to the Temple or to the Fall River Jewish Home, 538 Robeson St., Fall River, MA 02720. Burial in Temple Beth El Cemetery, Fall River. The family will observe Shiva at his late residence in Dartmouth on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 1, 2019