Francis M. Conroy, Jr. Francis M. Conroy, Jr. Mr. Francis M. Conroy, Jr., age 83, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on May 1, 2019. Mike, or Mickey, as he was known by friends and family, was born in Newport, RI to Frank and Mary (Sheehan) Conroy. He was the husband of Jesuina Jo Cabral- Conroy. A veteran of Korea and Vietnam, Mike served his country for over 20 years, first 6 years in the US Army in Special Forces, and then 14 years in the US Air Force. During his service he earned a Silver Star and Purple Heart, among other commendations. Upon his retirement from active duty, he worked for many years at Newport Naval Station in the Supply Department, and later in Security. He was an active member of several civic groups, including the VFW Post 5392 in Tiverton, FOP #26 in North Kingstown, Elks Lodge 1860 in Bristol, and was a founder and past president of the Retired Enlisted Mens Association, as well as the Dept Of Defense Association and Ancient Order of Hibernians in Newport. Francis is survived by his wife Jo Cabral Conroy of Tiverton and his sister Leonore Maitland of Newport, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister Carol Ann Rodrigues. Calling hours will be on Sunday, May 5, from 4:00-7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in Jesus Saviour Church, Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at RI Veterans Cemetery, South County Trail, Exeter, RI. Memorial donations may be made to Visiting Nurse-Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome. com |
Published in The Herald News on May 3, 2019