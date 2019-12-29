|
|
Francis R. Gendreau, age 76 of Raynham, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Life Care Center of Raynham with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Claudette A. Demers-Gendreau. Francis was born in Winthrop, MA, the son of the late Francois and Virginia Racca Gendreau. Frank held a doctorate from Boston College and taught philosophy, ethics and logic at Stonehill College for 43 years. He was very active in the Lions club and received the first "Massachusetts Lion of the year" in 1989. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was very proud of his 3 sons and their accomplishments. He loved traveling and spending time camping with their RV. Besides his beloved wife Claudette of over 53 years, he is survived by his loving children: Keith Gendreau and wife Fatima of Greenbelt Md, Kyle Gendreau and wife Suzanne of Franklin, Mass. and Craig Gendreau and fiance Sarah Wessels of Berkley, Mass. He was the grandfather of Nicholas, Nathan, Madeline, Meredith, Noah, Adam, Elijah, Marcelo and Emily, and he was the great-grandfather of Oliver. He was also the brother of Raymond Gendreau and Patricia Gendreau as well as an uncle to several nieces and nephews. Frank was the brother of the late Thomas Gendreau. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Mary in Stonehill College, 124 Belmont St., South Easton. Interment will follow in Pleasant Street Cemetery, Raynham. Visiting hours will be held in the Silva Funeral Home on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4 - 7 pm. (Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the Funeral Home.) In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to the Raynham Lions Club and the Raynham Firefighters Association in his memory, would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 29, 2019