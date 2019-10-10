Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Medeiros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank M. Medeiros

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank M. Medeiros Obituary
Frank M. Medeiros, 75, of Fall River, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Janice E. (Hagan) Medeiros and son of the late Philip V. and Cecilia (Carvalho) Medeiros. He loved to bowl and golf. Survivors along with his wife include his daughter: Randi Trial of Westport; 2 step-daughters: Tina Aguiar of Swansea and Sheila Jeffrey of Swansea; a sister: Barbara Massie of Westport; sister-in-law: Starr Medeiros of Tiverton; 3 grandchildren: Kenneth Yokel, Ashley Trial and Alisha Medeiros; along with several step grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Frank M. Medeiros, Jr. and brother of the late Philip V. Medeiros, Jr. and Steven Medeiros. Memorial service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 11:30 A.M. Memorial visitation will be Saturday, from 9-11:30 A.M., prior to the service. Interment will be private. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice. com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now