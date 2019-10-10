|
|
Frank M. Medeiros, 75, of Fall River, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Janice E. (Hagan) Medeiros and son of the late Philip V. and Cecilia (Carvalho) Medeiros. He loved to bowl and golf. Survivors along with his wife include his daughter: Randi Trial of Westport; 2 step-daughters: Tina Aguiar of Swansea and Sheila Jeffrey of Swansea; a sister: Barbara Massie of Westport; sister-in-law: Starr Medeiros of Tiverton; 3 grandchildren: Kenneth Yokel, Ashley Trial and Alisha Medeiros; along with several step grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Frank M. Medeiros, Jr. and brother of the late Philip V. Medeiros, Jr. and Steven Medeiros. Memorial service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 11:30 A.M. Memorial visitation will be Saturday, from 9-11:30 A.M., prior to the service. Interment will be private. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice. com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 10, 2019