Frank Moniz, age 53, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born in Fall River he was the son of Merces (Andrade) Moniz the late Frank Moniz. He enjoyed working out at the gym and going to the beach. He cherished his daughter Kelsey. Frank was always there to lend a hand to whoever needed him and would light up a room with his smile and that is when the party would start. In addition to his mother and daughter he leaves, siblings: Julie Bonanca (husband John), and Jane Tobin all of Swansea, nieces and nephews he was godfather to all: Jordan and Jasmine Bonanca, Timmy and Josh Tobin, Christopher and Christianna Moniz, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Great nieces and great nephews. He was also the brother of the late Christopher Moniz. Due to the new restrictions implemented by Gov. Baker and the Diocese of Fall River in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Franks funeral services will be private for the Immediate Family only. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 20, 2020