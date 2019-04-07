Home

Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John of God Church
Franklin Cordeiro Obituary
Franklin Cordeiro, age 85, of Somerset passed away on April 3, 2019. He was the longtime companion of Veronica Kotlarski, and son of the late Manuel and Yvonne (Dooms) Cordeiro. Frank was an electrician for the Newport Navy Base, enjoyed polka dancing and taking trips to Atlantic City. He is survived by his brother Roland Cordeiro, and a niece and several nephews. Frank was also the brother of the late Fernand Cordeiro. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River Tuesday April 9, 2019 with extended calling hours from 9:00-10:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Church at 11:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 7, 2019
