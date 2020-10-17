Franklin Delano Raposa born April 24th, 1933 passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Born and raised in Fall River, MA, he moved to Tiverton in 1971. A graduate of BMC Durfee High School in 1951 he remained friends with his classmates all these years later enjoying many outings with the ROMEOS (Retired Old Men Eating Out). He served as an MP in the Korean War, stationed in Long Island, NY. He married his Wild Irish Rose, Lorraine Margaret Reilly on November 27, 1954. Frank was a lifelong Plumber and member of the Plumbers and Pipe-Fitters Local 77 and 51 serving as the Financial Secretary and Pension Administrator. In addition, he served as the long-time moderator of the Stonebridge Fire District Waterboard. He was employed his entire career at Montle Plumbing and Heating. He was a member of the Tiverton Yacht Club, racing with the crew of Freight Train and Jena, and served as the Commodore from 1978-80. A sports enthusiast he volunteered and supported both the Sakonnet Schooners Football and Cheering Associations and the Tiverton High School Boosters Club. In 2018 both he and Lorraine were inducted into the THS Athletic Hall of Fame. Frank also served as the Grand Marshal for the Tiverton Celebrates Parade in 2014. He is predeceased by his wife Lorraine and his brothers Joseph and John P. Raposa. He was the proud father of five daughters, Tess, Ellie, Judy, Ruth and Jean, and six sons, Frank Jr., Tom, John, James, Michael and Jason. He was loved by their spouses and delighted in the company of his thirty-two grandchildren and his seventeen great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to RI Hospice South Coast VNA and the Tiverton High School Athletic Department. Due to Covid restrictions services are limited to immediate family members. Online guestbook available at www.OliveiraFuneralHomes. com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store