Franklin P. Smith Jr., Sandy, age 84, of Swansea, MA, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was the husband of Gloria Julie Smith to whom he was married to for the past 29 years. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Franklin P. Smith Sr. and Eleanor (Purvis) Smith, he was a lifelong resident of Swansea. A graduate of Joseph Case High School, Class of 1953, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and Economics from the University of Maine in 1957 and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Sandy was the proud owner of Frank Smith Insurance and Real Estate, a family business, formerly known as Smith-Cochrane Insurance. He was a lifetime member of Greater Fall River Realtors and the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors. Sandy served for over 30 years on the Swansea Zoning Board of Appeals. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, the Massachusetts Independent Insurance Association, the Swansea Lions Club, Quequechan Club and Fall River Rotary Club. He was a founding member of the Cedar Cove Club in Swansea. He assisted in the establishment of both the Swansea Ambulance Corporation and the St. Andrews Club of Swansea. He served on the Board of Directors of New London County Insurance and Citizen Union and BayCoast, and served as former President of the Fall River Marine Museum. A boating enthusiast, he held a Coast Guard and a certified Captains license. His favorite times were spent boating in the Narragansett Bay, to the Islands and beyond with family and friends. One of Sandys favorite adventures was being part of the crew that brought the H.M.S. Bounty to Fall River as part of the Tall Ship Bounty Foundation. In addition to his wife, he is survived by seven children; Kimberly Oricchio and her husband Thomas of Plattsburgh, NY, Karen Stripp and her husband Mark of Glenwood Springs, CO, Kellie Smith and her fianc Bryon Crowder of Falmouth, ME, Jennifer Preston and her husband Kevin Greene of Swansea, John Thomas Preston and his wife Amy of Swansea, Janelle Frederick and her husband Brian of Swansea and James Preston of Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by his niece and nephews; Cynthia, Sean and Norman and several grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Norman B. Smith. His Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Due to current occupancy restrictions, please be mindful that guests may have to wait outside while others pay their respects. Contributions in his honor may be made to Cedar Cove Club PO Box 432, Swansea, MA. 02777. Burial private. To send a tribute, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com