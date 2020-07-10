1/
Franklin P. Smith Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin P. Smith Jr., Sandy, age 84, of Swansea, MA, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was the husband of Gloria Julie Smith to whom he was married to for the past 29 years. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Franklin P. Smith Sr. and Eleanor (Purvis) Smith, he was a lifelong resident of Swansea. A graduate of Joseph Case High School, Class of 1953, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and Economics from the University of Maine in 1957 and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Sandy was the proud owner of Frank Smith Insurance and Real Estate, a family business, formerly known as Smith-Cochrane Insurance. He was a lifetime member of Greater Fall River Realtors and the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors. Sandy served for over 30 years on the Swansea Zoning Board of Appeals. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, the Massachusetts Independent Insurance Association, the Swansea Lions Club, Quequechan Club and Fall River Rotary Club. He was a founding member of the Cedar Cove Club in Swansea. He assisted in the establishment of both the Swansea Ambulance Corporation and the St. Andrews Club of Swansea. He served on the Board of Directors of New London County Insurance and Citizen Union and BayCoast, and served as former President of the Fall River Marine Museum. A boating enthusiast, he held a Coast Guard and a certified Captains license. His favorite times were spent boating in the Narragansett Bay, to the Islands and beyond with family and friends. One of Sandys favorite adventures was being part of the crew that brought the H.M.S. Bounty to Fall River as part of the Tall Ship Bounty Foundation. In addition to his wife, he is survived by seven children; Kimberly Oricchio and her husband Thomas of Plattsburgh, NY, Karen Stripp and her husband Mark of Glenwood Springs, CO, Kellie Smith and her fianc Bryon Crowder of Falmouth, ME, Jennifer Preston and her husband Kevin Greene of Swansea, John Thomas Preston and his wife Amy of Swansea, Janelle Frederick and her husband Brian of Swansea and James Preston of Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by his niece and nephews; Cynthia, Sean and Norman and several grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Norman B. Smith. His Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Due to current occupancy restrictions, please be mindful that guests may have to wait outside while others pay their respects. Contributions in his honor may be made to Cedar Cove Club PO Box 432, Swansea, MA. 02777. Burial private. To send a tribute, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
5086761933
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved