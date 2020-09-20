Freda S. Thomas, 82, of Somerset, wife of the late Samuel Thomas, Jr., passed away March 31, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Fall River on April 26, 1937, a daughter of the late Charles (Shikry) and Lena (Latouf) Saber, Freda resided in the Braytons Point neighborhood of Somerset for over 50 years. Freda was a graduate of BMC Durfee High School and held jobs at WSAR and Smiths Flowers. She retired from Bristol Elder Services, where she worked as Administrative Assistant to the Executive Director for many years. She was a faithful and active member of Calvary United Presbyterian Church in Fall River, pastored by her niece April L. Saber-Assad. A talented stained glass artist, she created many beautiful pieces, including windows for her church. Freda enjoyed traveling, especially to California and Florida. Her favorite times were spent with her family. She leaves three daughters and sons-in-law: Sheila E. Dessert and her husband Roland (Bob), of Somerset; Stacey J. Soares and her husband Marc, of Swansea; and Stephanie L. Mendoza and her husband Scott, of Somerset. She is also survived by her sister Edna Smith of Somerset; her sister Gabrielle Tanber and brother-in-law Terry, of Coronado, CA; her sisters-in-law, Alice Saber of Fall River and Rosemary Saber of New Bedford, as well as by several beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her brothers Elias L. Saber and Charles Saber, Jr., and by her brother-in-law Theodore Smith, Sr. Her earthly remains will be interred at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fall River, MA.



