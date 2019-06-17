Frederick (Fred) B. McDonald, 88, of Fall River, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Catholic Memorial Home after a courageous battle with Alzheimers disease. He was the husband of forty-three years to Susan A. (Shea) McDonald. Frederick was born in Fall River the son of the late Thomas and Charlotte (Barker) McDonald. Fred graduated from Sacred Heart School, Coyle High School and Thibodeau Business College. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in textile engineering from the Bradford Durfee Technical Institute. Mr. McDonald worked in the textile field for a number of years before serving in the United States Navy. Fred then earned his Masters degree in education from Bridgewater State College and embarked on a career in education. He taught sixth grade at the Doran School and later became the principal of the Healy School. His last assignment was the Ralph M. Small School where he served as principal for several decades. After retiring he served on the board of Ninth Street Day Nursery and also the Holy Name School Board. For a time, he served as Vice President for the UMASS Dartmouth Retirement Board and President for the Charlton Memorial Auxiliary. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, family and friends, watching baseball, gardening, traveling especially to the Cape and Bermuda, live theatre and concerts. He will be fondly remembered for his pleasant smile, kind demeanor, and interest in the lives of his former students. The family would like to thank the entire staff of Unit 6 at the Catholic Memorial Home for the excellent care and compassion. He is survived by his wife, Susan, and 3 sisters-in-law; Ellen Shea, Tillie McDonald, and Millie McDonald, several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the Thomas, Vincent, Charlotte and Joseph McDonald. His Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 9am from the Hathaway Home for Funerals,1813 Robeson Street, Fall River, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10am in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover Street, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, burial to follow with Military Honors in Saint Patrick Cemetery Fall River. To light memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www. hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 673-0781. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to either the Catholic Memorial Home c/o Activities Fund, 2446 Highland Ave. Fall River, MA 02720 or UMASS Dartmouth c/o Tia Bullard at the Office of University Advancement, for Textile Engineering Majors, 283 Old Westport Road, Dartmouth, MA 02747 Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Published in The Herald News on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary