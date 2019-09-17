|
Frederick Bradfield Brad Sullivan, of Brookline formerly of Holbrook and Fall River, after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family on September 14, 2019. Brad was the loving husband and best friend of Amanda Livengood, and proud father of their two cherished daughters, Rory Ursula and Eleanor Katherine Sullivan. Devoted son of Frederick R. and Lois K. (Bradfield) Sullivan of Tiverton, RI. Dear brother of Michol Mary Levine and her husband Bruce and their children Brynne, Nicholas and Benjamin of Mansfield, and Jennifer Ann Call and her husband Kenneth and their children McKenzie, McKayla, Cooper and Cassidy Call of Mansfield. Admired son in-law of Virginia Livengood of Pittsburgh, PA. Also survived by twelve aunts and uncles, twelve first cousins and many friends. His daughters were the gleam in his eye. They were his everything. He loved his family and his friends, he had a great sense of humor and a big personality and wasnt at a loss for making you laugh. He was a Foodie and sharing food experiences with family and friends was also one of the things that made him happy. The family would like to thank Dr. James Cleary and his team at the Dana-Farber for the tremendous care they gave to Brad and family. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday September 18th in the Bell-ODea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., Brookline from 3:00PM | 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday Sept 19th in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 5 Linden Pl., Brookline at 11:00 AM. Following the funeral, there will be a Life Celebration at Grainne OMalleys relatives and friends are kindly invited. Please omit flowers, instead an Education Trust has been established in his childrens names and can be made to the Rory and Eleanor Sullivan Benefit Account, c/o Rockland Trust, Attn: Michael Canney, 264 Washington St., Brookline, MA. 02445 or donations may be made to the , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA. 01923.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 17, 2019