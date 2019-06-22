|
Frederick Pearson, age 80, of Fall River, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on June 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Judith (Barboza) Pearson, son of the late John and Bertha (Senay) Pearson. Born and educated in Fall River, he was a graduate of DHS, class of 1958. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served 4 years in USN aboard US Essex and USS Arcadia. Fred was a printer for 30 years at RE Smith Co. & Baker Mfg. in New Bedford. Prior to retirement he wor- ked as a custodian for the Fall River Police Dept. and Public Schools. In his younger years Fred was active in sports, playing for CYO Basketball, RESCOS Softball and bowling with the Sheriffs Dept. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and traveling, especially cruises. At age 16, Fred was a caddy for FRCC, when he and golfers were struck by lightning, he heroically went for help. Along with his wife he is survived by his children Frederick J. Pearson II (wife Kim) of Tiverton, Paula Madewell of Pearland, TX., and Kellie Pearson of Fall River; siblings John and Robert Pearson (wife Joanne) and Laura DeCoste (husband Arthur) as well as his sister-in-law Patricia Pearson; grandchildren Ariel Damiani (husband David), Joshua and Brandi Lee Madewell, Chellsie, Riley and Gregory Pearson. Frederick was predeceased by his bro- ther Gary Pearson. His funeral service will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Monday, June 24th here at 10 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours on Sunday, June 23rd from 4-7 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 22, 2019