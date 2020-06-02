Friederika Frieda (Neuhuder) Oliveira, 93, of East Providence, formerly of Fall River, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Evergreen House Health Center. She was the loving wife of the late Manuel A. Oliveira, Jr. Born in Ebensee, Austria one of seven siblings, she was a daughter of the late Karl and Theresa (Ahamer) Neuhuder and had become a US Citizen in 1949. Frieda was a communicant of the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption in Fall River. She had first worked for 20 years as a Printer for the former Sousas Photo Service of Fall River and had later worked as a Sewing Machine Operator for the former Whittenton Manufacturing for another 20 years before retiring in 1988. She was a member of the St. Louis Womans Guild, the AmVets Ladies Auxiliary Post 60 of Fall River and the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. She was an avid gardener who loved working in her yard, cooking for family and hosting holiday parties. Survivors include her son, David C. Oliveira of Pawtucket; her grandchildren: Kelly Bartley and Kristy Bartley; her sister Klara Starflinger; 4 great grandchildren; 7 great -great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Hilda 'Terri' Munson and grandmother of the late Sidney Oliveira. Due to current state regulations, funeral services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Oliveira Funeral Home. 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA 02721. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 2, 2020.