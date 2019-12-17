The Herald News Obituaries
|
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Gail C. Zurawski Obituary
Gail C. (Harrop) Zurawski, age 73, of Swansea, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late William Zurawski. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Paul A. and Hazel M. (Poole) Harrop, she lived in Fall River before moving to Swansea in 1968. She was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1964 and a member of their reunion committee. She worked in the office at Roadway Express for 35 years and prior to that she worked at Brown University. An active member of the Wampanoag Kennel Club, she showed cocker spaniels for many years and was the recipient of numerous awards. She adored her two dogs Woofie and Madison. Gail loved the beach and was a lifelong member of Briggs Beach. She and her husband also loved to travel especially on cruise ships. She is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Dos Anjos and her husband Tony of Swansea; one step-son Bill Zurawski and his wife Lora of West Greenwich, R.I.; one brother, Paul E. Harrop and his companion Sandy Lavoie of Yarmouth; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Seth, Hayley, Lindsey, Reilly, Tess and Gabe; one great-grandson, Grey and one on the way. She also leaves behind a large extended family and many close friends. She was sister of the late David C. Harrop. Her funeral will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Contributions in her honor may be made to Wampanoag Kennel Club, c/o Monique Bertrand, 43 Araujo Court, New Bedford MA. 02740. Burial in Vinnicum Woods Cemetery, Swansea. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 17, 2019
