1/
Gail M. Gray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail M. (Casson) Gray, 71, of Fall River, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. A CNA for Fall River Nursing Home for 17 years, she enjoyed sewing, crafts, coloring, family outings and spending time with her grandchildren. She leaves two children, Bettyann Servant (husband Richard) of Fall River and Karen Couto (husband Roland) of Swansea; five grandchildren, Carissa Thornton (husband Randall), Ashley Bertoncini, Amanda Couto, Tiffany Couto and Roland Couto; and eight great-grandchildren, Sylis, Kora, Landyn, Riley, Kaylee, Corey, Owen and Elaina. She is also survived by her husband Kevin Gray. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved