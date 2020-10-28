Gail M. (Casson) Gray, 71, of Fall River, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. A CNA for Fall River Nursing Home for 17 years, she enjoyed sewing, crafts, coloring, family outings and spending time with her grandchildren. She leaves two children, Bettyann Servant (husband Richard) of Fall River and Karen Couto (husband Roland) of Swansea; five grandchildren, Carissa Thornton (husband Randall), Ashley Bertoncini, Amanda Couto, Tiffany Couto and Roland Couto; and eight great-grandchildren, Sylis, Kora, Landyn, Riley, Kaylee, Corey, Owen and Elaina. She is also survived by her husband Kevin Gray. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
