Gail Richotte, 60 years old passed away August 17, 2019 after a long illness. She will be reunited with her deceased husband Stephen Richotte and companion Mike Bertoncini. She leaves behind her two daughters Stephanie Richotte and her companion Vosco Resendes and Shayla Richotte and companion Darrell Samuel. She is also survived by her mother Jane L. "Lil" (Turner) Ledoux and will be reunited with her deceased father Louis A. Ledoux Sr. Besides her daughters and mother, she leaves three grandchildren Vosco, Nevaeh and Kylee as well as her siblings brother Louis Ledoux, Jr., his wife Lee Ledoux, sister Doreen Ledoux, brother David Ledoux and sister Michelle Marcano and her husband Lalo Marcano. Gail also leaves behind a lifelong friend of 47 years, Barbara Kice who was always by her side and Steve Bertoncini who also provided assistance to Gail as well as her sister-in-law Gail Costa. She also leaves several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Before her illness, Gail worked for Hague Textiles in Fall River and for many years at Floral Fashions in Tiverton, RI. Gail was a hard worker who worked to spoil her grandchildren Vasco, Nevaeh and Kylee who were the apples of her eye. Gail was a gregarious person who always loved a party. Her funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River, with a funeral mass at Good Shepherd Church at 10:00 AM. Cremation to follow. Visitation, Tuesday morning prior to the funeral from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 209 West Central St., Natick MA 01760 Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 18, 2019
