Gary Ronald Boulay, 59, of Swansea, husband of Lisa Marie (Taylor) Boulay, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Retired homebuilder and business owner, member of the Corvette Car Club, enjoyed spending his time restoring classic cars, fixing up the family summer cabin, playing his guitar, but most importantly, spending time with his children and grandchildren. Besides his wife of 37 years, he leaves four children, Josh Boulay (wife Christie) of Middleboro, Jeremiah Boulay of New Bedford, Alisha Boulay (fianc Kevin Couto) and William Boulay (wife Rebecca) of Dighton; three grandchildren, Desirae, Laila, Jaxson and one on the way, Aurora; eleven siblings, Louise, Diane, Richard, Elaine, Irene, Larry, Lenny, Russell, Steve, Bobby and Mike and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Jeanne and the son of the late Ernest Adonis and Florence Ida (Levesque) Boulay. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to American Lung Assn., 1661 Worcester Road, # 301, Framingham, MA 01701. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 8, 2020.