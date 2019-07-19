|
|
Gayle Roy, 64, of Marstons Mills, Cape Cod, passed June 14th quietly in her sleep. She was born to the late Alfred and Beatrice Lomas on November 25th, 1954, and was the wife of Richard Bennet. Gayle loved her grandchildren very much and always possessed the skill to play with them at their level for hours at a time, regardless of their age. She could quickly shift from behaving like a mature adult with responsibilities, to a child with wonder in her eyes and silliness in her heart. Gayle was a lover of dogs and books, she enjoyed relaxing on the couch with a book in one hand and a pup in the other. Gayle enjoyed vacations with her loved ones, frequently traveling to the Florida Keys, Vermont, Bermuda. She also enjoyed the sun, often spending her time at the beach during the summer. Gayle was employed for many years as a Certified Nursing Assistant and was known for her ability to provide her patients with exceptional care, going above and beyond to ensure their well-being. In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter: Shannon Harrington, son-in-law Christopher of Taunton, MA, two grandsons: Cameren Cabeceiras and Colin Harrington, both of Taunton, 2 sisters Joy Pavao and Cheryl Lomas of Fall River, MA, and 2 nieces Crystal Oliveira of Tiverton, Brandi Hubert of New Bedford, MA, and one nephew, Ventura Santiago of Fall River. Her calling hours will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Sunday, July 21st from 4-8 P.M. Internment is private. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 19, 2019